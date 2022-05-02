On the occasion of the Japanese Golden Weeks, Ghostwire Tokyo Yes is updated and introduces various new features for the Tango Gameworks game:

Performance improvements: This update addresses some performance issues on PS5 and PC

Hush, Tengu: there have been some complaints about the Tengu, which is why Ed has made noise canceling headphones for Akito and KK (Tengu’s volume can be adjusted)

Childhood Day Reactions and Graphics: Added two new reactions and a new Golden Week-inspired headdress

Added the option to adjust the volume of the yokai, which allows players to lower the croaking of the Tengu

(PC) – Added “mouse fluency” option, which allows players to toggle the mouse fluency curve on or off

Fast Moving is now available in the early stages of the game

Bugs fixed on all platforms:

Revised initial values ​​for player camera options

Fixed the dead zone of the analog stick of the gamepad and added an option to adjust it

Collision issues fixed in some environments

The rosaries of perception will no longer guide you to spirits that you have already absorbed

Corrected the texts of some menu items in French and German

Sharpening option fixed when using FSR 1.0

Bugs fixed in PS5 version by Ghostwire Tokyo:

Fixed low performance issue during quality mode

Numerous fixes to main and secondary missions, and to global events where the execution of certain actions could prevent progression

Adjusted detection for analog stick dead zone on PS4 / PS5 controllers

Fixed a bug that occurred when crouching

Fixed a bug that occurred when spotted by an “abandoned” visitor

Adjusted visual aspects of some full sets

Fixed the progression issue during dialogue with dogs

Fixed a graphical problem during dialogue with dogs

Fixed some heirloom tips

Fixed switching between tabs on the menu screen

Fixed an issue where the database on the loading screen was not updated

Fixed age restrictions in Sweden

Corrections dedicated specifically to the PC version by Ghostwire Tokyo:

Improved mouse / keyboard input when weaving

Added Movie Viewing Mode

If you are experiencing sound sync problems during your movies, setting the “Movie View Mode” option to “performance” will fix the problem

Fixed progression issues during some cutscenes

Added a warning message when using too much VRAM

Fixed an issue with the windowed mode in the title screen

Fixed an issue with 5K resolution in the title screen

Fixed a problem when selecting the difficulty

Finally, the developers explain that “Children’s day takes place on May 5 in Japan during the Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children, and is one of the four national holidays in the land of the Rising Sun. Usually fish-shaped kites are decorated and samurai helmets made of paper are worn! Now you can join the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo: – Koinobori reaction – Akito festooned koi carp – “They grow so fast” reaction – Akito proudly wears a paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet – Paper Kabuto – Wears paper samurai helmet of reaction“.

