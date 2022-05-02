On the occasion of the Japanese Golden Weeks, Ghostwire Tokyo Yes is updated and introduces various new features for the Tango Gameworks game:
- Performance improvements: This update addresses some performance issues on PS5 and PC
- Hush, Tengu: there have been some complaints about the Tengu, which is why Ed has made noise canceling headphones for Akito and KK (Tengu’s volume can be adjusted)
- Childhood Day Reactions and Graphics: Added two new reactions and a new Golden Week-inspired headdress
- Added the option to adjust the volume of the yokai, which allows players to lower the croaking of the Tengu
- (PC) – Added “mouse fluency” option, which allows players to toggle the mouse fluency curve on or off
- Fast Moving is now available in the early stages of the game
Bugs fixed on all platforms:
- General performance improvements
- Revised initial values for player camera options
- Fixed the dead zone of the analog stick of the gamepad and added an option to adjust it
- Collision issues fixed in some environments
- The rosaries of perception will no longer guide you to spirits that you have already absorbed
- Corrected the texts of some menu items in French and German
- Sharpening option fixed when using FSR 1.0
Bugs fixed in PS5 version by Ghostwire Tokyo:
- Fixed low performance issue during quality mode
- Numerous fixes to main and secondary missions, and to global events where the execution of certain actions could prevent progression
- Adjusted detection for analog stick dead zone on PS4 / PS5 controllers
- Fixed a bug that occurred when crouching
- Fixed a bug that occurred when spotted by an “abandoned” visitor
- Adjusted visual aspects of some full sets
- Fixed the progression issue during dialogue with dogs
- Fixed a graphical problem during dialogue with dogs
- Fixed some heirloom tips
- Fixed switching between tabs on the menu screen
- Fixed an issue where the database on the loading screen was not updated
- Fixed age restrictions in Sweden
Corrections dedicated specifically to the PC version by Ghostwire Tokyo:
- Improved mouse / keyboard input when weaving
- Added Movie Viewing Mode
- If you are experiencing sound sync problems during your movies, setting the “Movie View Mode” option to “performance” will fix the problem
- Fixed progression issues during some cutscenes
- Added a warning message when using too much VRAM
- Fixed an issue with the windowed mode in the title screen
- Fixed an issue with 5K resolution in the title screen
- Fixed a problem when selecting the difficulty
Finally, the developers explain that “Children’s day takes place on May 5 in Japan during the Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children, and is one of the four national holidays in the land of the Rising Sun. Usually fish-shaped kites are decorated and samurai helmets made of paper are worn! Now you can join the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo: – Koinobori reaction – Akito festooned koi carp – “They grow so fast” reaction – Akito proudly wears a paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet – Paper Kabuto – Wears paper samurai helmet of reaction“.
Finally, here is our review.
