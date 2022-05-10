Kenji Kimura, the director of Ghostwire: Tokyohe said in an interview with IGN Japan, that he would like to make a following of the game, as well as of the DLC for the original. For now, however, nothing is decided, so it is only a desire of him, which obviously Tango Gameworks will be discussing internally and with Microsoft.

Kimura: “By the time things have calmed down, and by the time I calm down too, I have ideas for a sequel and DLCs I’d like to make. For now, nothing is certain, so I can’t say anything more.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest effort by Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami’s studio to which we owe The Evil Within series. It is one of the Bethesda studios acquired by Microsoft, with the latter having the last word on the developer’s future projects, a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo included.

Be that as it may, Ghostwire: Tokyo is currently available for PC and PS5. After the exclusive one-year console, it will also be released on Xbox.

If you want more information, read our review of Ghostwire: Tokyo, a fascinating but not without problems title.