After the entire population of Tokyo has mysteriously disappeared, the city is invaded by a host of supernatural and monstrous creatures. In this apocalyptic scenario, the protagonist Akito wakes up with a mysterious companion: a voice in his head, a spirit called KK who grants the young man incredible powers but at the same time acts with indecipherable objectives.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is shown in detail in an event that focuses first of all on first-person combat linked to the use of different elemental and non-elemental spells but also on the presence of a trusted bow and stealth as well as a verticality not to be underestimated, capable as it is to project ourselves onto the roofs of several buildings. The gameplay has confirmed some very traditional elements (perhaps too much) of the open world as a sort of areas to be cleaned up that in some ways resemble outposts.

Fortunately, originality does not seem to be lacking especially in some areas where time and space are completely distorted and able to give life to scenarios in constant change and also for this reason extremely dangerous. Here the fascination for the grotesque and the central horror in The Evil Within seems to shine forth and here undoubtedly in the background compared to the action component.

The showcase focuses on this and many other aspects of a game certainly different from The Evil Within and the creations of Shinji Mikami (who to be honest shouldn’t have played a prominent role in the project).

Much like Deathloop, this is a studio title acquired by Xbox in the Zenimax (Bethesda) deal that’s tied to PlayStation by a previous deal. Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available on PC and PS5 on March 25th. Does it have your attention?