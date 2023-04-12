Ghostwire: Tokyo turns slightly better on PS5 what up Xbox Series X: reveals the comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits, who also put the Xbox Series S version of the game under the magnifying glass.

As we wrote in the analysis of Ghostwire: Tokyo for Xbox Series X, the Tango Gameworks title landed on the Microsoft console with the exact same performance problems manifested a year ago on Playstation 5.

In this case, the game features a erratic frame pacing in resolution mode and a frame rate dancer in the performance mode, reaching 60 fps only through the expedient of the 120 Hz modes but paying a steep price in terms of resolution.

From this point of view the two consoles behave in an extremely similar way, including the pixel count, but on PS5 the quality mode can count on a superior quality ray tracingwith reflections rendered at a higher resolution.

All in all, it’s a minor graphical element, especially since very few will choose to enjoy the Ghostwire: Tokyo experience at 30 fps in the presence of the many perceptible stutters due to frame pacing problems.

However, the work done in a year by the development team remains inexplicable, as we wrote in today’s editorial.