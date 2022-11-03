After the acquisition of Bethesda, Microsoft decided to keep all the agreements the company had previously agreed with Sony, which included the exclusive launch of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo during the first year of both. However, with the Arkane Studios game already on the market and several months after the game’s release, Ghostwire: Tokyo is already listed for Xbox Series X | S in the Bethesda offices.

Bethesda Softworks recently opened a new international publishing office located in London and the company shared several images of these new offices, where you can see a wall where Ghostwire: Tokyo will “come” to Xbox Series X | S.

As we can see in the image below, the studio has customized the walls of its new offices with the projects that the company has launched on the market, including the game developed by Tango Gameworks.

Now all that remains is to wait for the release date on Xbox Series X / S which could be in March next year, given that the game was launched on March 25 last.

Source: GameReactor