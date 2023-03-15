Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox Series X|S and direct on Game Pass on April 12, 2023. We remind you that the game is already available on PC and PS5 from 2022. In addition, a new free update for all platforms known as “Spider’s Thread”.

The Spider’s Thread Update of Ghostwire: Tokyo includes a new mode that focuses on action: players must fight against various enemies in over 120 levels, collecting power-ups along the way divided into 30 stages. The goal is to make it to the end alive.

As for the main campaign, there will be new story elements, including a new area based on a middle school with new missions. The cinematics of Ghostwire: Tokyo have also been extended with new content. Two new enemies will also be added, described as the invisible Silent Gaze and the elusive Scourge. Additionally, Akito will receive new abilities, including elemental charge and a devastating counterattack.

In our review we explained that: “Ghostwire Tokyo is a good title hidden under a poorly thought out open world. Yet given the large number of unexpressed potentials this game deserves a sequel more than Evil Within, of which, among other things, it was originally supposed to be the third chapter. The original atmosphere, the story, the cast and the potential of the combat system keep up a game structure unnecessarily weighed down by an excess of superfluous content.”