As we were promised yesterday, a presentation dedicated to Ghostwire: Tokyo took place today, and thanks to that we finally had a chance to find out its official release date. And yes, in the end all the leaks turned out to be true. Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives on PS5 on March 25, 2022.



Via: Ghostwire: TokyoThe post Ghostwire: Tokyo now has a release date! first appeared on Atomix.