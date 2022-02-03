There has been a lot of talk about Ghostwire Tokyobut finally the players possess PS5 they will be able to get their hands on the experience, which now has a release date on the console set for the day of March 25, 2022as officially confirmed thanks to the new gameplay of the State of Play.

After the postponement that postponed the release to 2022 like a bolt from the blue, the new game of Mikami is therefore ready to arrive on the market once and for all, arriving first exclusively on the Sony flagship, and probably in the future also on Xbox.

The title is in fact made by Tango Gameworkswhich is now part of the Xbox Game Studiosand that for sure, once the agreements are finalized, he will then have the opportunity to make the most of his work, the latest developed by Bethesda exclusively for PlayStation, as was announced before the acquisition was finalized.

The new gameplay video shown by Sony turns out particularly crackling from different points of viewgiven that, other than the release date of Ghostwire Tokyoalso showed several really interesting game sequences, which embodied the atmosphere that will be present in the haunted city when the title makes its debut.

Obviously, many details remain to be discovered about the game, which until now has not been shown that much, and indeed has been kept quite aloof, albeit luckily the moment of launch has arrived, and Sony has therefore decided. to dedicate his mini conference today (after the one he had focus on Gran Turismo 7find at this link all the details) just to the new experience from horror tintsand its haunted Tokyo.

For all the details regarding the new Tango Gameworks experience, we take the opportunity to refer you to our dedicated tab, which you can access through the following link.