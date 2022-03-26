Tango Gameworks released yesterday Ghostwire Tokyo and it looks like the latest product of Shinji Mikami has convinced users more than the previous games of the software house, at least on Steam.

As the insider reports Benji-Sales on Twitter, Ghostwire Tokyo hit a near-peak on the first day of launch 14,000 players connected at the same time, a number certainly higher than those registered by The Evil Within (4,499) and The Evil Within 2 (9,918), although not quite astonishing.

Not huge numbers but Ghostwire Tokyo has set the highest peak players ever for a Tango Gameworks game on Steam ? Ghostwire Tokyo – 13,996

? The Evil Within 2 – 9,918

This is still the best launch success of the studio, and we might think that on too Playstation 5 this success is similar. When, in a year, it will also arrive on Xbox Series X / S and Game Pass (the same thing that will happen in less time to Deathloopon September 14, due to the similar partnership stipulated by Sony with Bethesda) we will also see how it will perform on Microsoft systems as well.