Bethesda announces that starting today Ghostwire: Tokyo finally available also on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Furthermore, as previously announced, the update for the versions is also available from today PlayStation 5 and PC which adds the mode “Spider’s thread”.

Below we can see a new trailer.

Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread Update – Launch Trailer

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass Starting today, players on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass can officially get their hands on the critically acclaimed supernatural action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo by Tango Gamesworks. In addition, Tango Gameworks has released on all platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC) theSpider’s Thread Updatewhich introduces an all-new game mode, new areas to explore, extended story cutscenes, and more combat options. The Xbox release of Ghostwire: Tokyo will include all updates made to the game since its original release, plus theupdate Spider’s thread. All players will be able to enjoy the new content, including the game mode Spider’s thread, new areas to explore, new enemies to face and new skills to deal with them. Additionally, this update contains a number of usability fixes. Read more about everything that’s coming with the update Spider’s threadclick here.

Source: Bethesda Softworks