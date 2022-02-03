The recent presentation revealed quite a bit of content from the game, including comments from Shinji Mikami.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 4, 2022, 00:40 9 comments

As recently announced, GhostWire: Tokyo had a live presentation, where the Tango Gameworks studio revealed quite a few details of this highly anticipated title. The combat was the most attacked point during the 20-minute broadcast, but the team also went into detail with aspects such as the story, exploration, and some additional comments, including those of the founder of the studio and creator of Resident Evil, Mikami Shinji.

Combat is the game’s biggest draw.In GhostWire: Tokyo, your main mission will be to save the capital of the same name, making use of paranormal powers that the protagonist will possess, thanks to an entity that lodges inside his body. These skills will not only serve you to combat all the creatures that infested the now uninhabited city, but they will be your essential tool to ‘clean up’ each area of ​​the game.

In some sections of the game, the protagonist will be separated from the entity that lives within him, and because of this, he will lose his powers completely. However, in GhostWire: Tokyo you will also be able to defend yourself in a more traditional: Using more conventional, though less effective, weapons in a desperate attempt to survive each encounter.

The Deluxe Edition will have early access to the gamekenji kimura, game director, mentioned that there is still “much more” to show in the game, but he told us that the use of hands in combat, which move in a very striking way, is the aspect that the team focused on to give the title more originality. The mission during development was to make the game “fun,” according to the director.

Shinji Mikami also appeared during the presentation, sharing some comments about this new installment. According to him, the biggest attraction of the game is the combat, because unlike the survival horror titles he has worked on throughout his career, the action-adventure genre must “inspire positivitytowards the player.

The team was inspired by traditional Japanese horror stories, for the elaboration of both the story and the enemies. The famous ‘yokai’ were mentioned by several members of the study, some even confessing that, although they have never had a paranormal experience, they would like to come face to face with a ghost or spirit.

After a long wait, GhostWire: Tokyo will arrive as a temporary exclusive on PS5 and PC, the next March 25th. A deluxe edition It’s coming to the PlayStation Digital Store, which will give you early access to the game (3 days), and it also comes with some extra rewards, like the Shinobi outfit, an exclusive weapon, and the Streetwear Fashion pack.

More about: Ghostwire Tokyo, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks.