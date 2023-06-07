The bundle building rascals at Humble are offering Ghostwire: Tokyo as part of June’s Humble Choice.

In addition, this month’s Choice bundle also includes Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey, I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station and Turbo Golf Racing.

As with every month, five percent of every Humble Choice membership is donated to the team’s featured charity. This month’s charity – in honor of Pride Month – is The Trevor Project, which is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.

Here’s a deep-dive gameplay for Ghostwire: Tokyo to give you an idea of ​​things.

Ghostwire: Tokyo released last year, with our Vikki complementing its “spectacular, otherworldly atmosphere” in her review.

However, she was less enamored with the combat, stating “it’s not that it’s bad per se, but it’s not particularly good, either, straddling a no-man’s-land of mediocrity where sometimes it feels perfunctory, and other times just frustrating.”









Ghostwire: Tokyo and Honey, I joined a Cult are both available as part of June’s latest Humble Bundle.

The other game that has caught my eye this month, and I am basing this purely on its name, is Honey, I joined a Cult. My mind immediately conjured up images of Rick Moranis adorned in ritualistic robes.

As it turns out, this is not exactly what Honey, I joined a Cult is all about. Rather, it’s a tycoon/management game where you must build and expand your base, supervise your cultists and resources, and increase your faith, funds and following.

Here is a little trailer for it.

Burt Biscuit presents “Cult Management made easy”.

In case you didn’t already know, Humble Choice is Humble Bundle’s take on PC gaming memberships. Every month, Humble Bundle’s game scouts choose a selection of PC games for their members, all of which they can own forever.

So, does anything catch your eye?