Bethesda and Tango GameWorks have announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo has now reached and exceeded the quota of 6 million players in total who took part in the particular horror title, across the various platforms on which it was released.
We remained at 5 million players last June, but evidently the total has increased in the space of three months, with another million players added to the total. Obviously, since it is a game available on subscription services such as Xbox Game Passthe parameter is not strictly comparable to sales, but it is still an important data.
A particular horror adventure
Despite a somewhat mixed reception from critics, Ghostwire: Tokyo was still widely appreciated by players, thanks above all to its particular atmosphere given by the confluence between horror and Japanese traditions set in a modern context.
The game directed by Shinji Mikami harks back to the traditions of Japan classic in terms of mythological creatures and esotericism, but blends it with contemporary characteristics, above all delving into the many horror urban legends that characterize the Land of the Rising Sun.
With its arrival on Xbox, Ghostwire: Tokyo also received the addition of the Spider’s Thread expansion, which extended its longevity further, presenting new challenges even for those who had concluded the story.
#Ghostwire #Tokyo #surpassed #million #players
Leave a Reply