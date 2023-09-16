Bethesda and Tango GameWorks have announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo has now reached and exceeded the quota of 6 million players in total who took part in the particular horror title, across the various platforms on which it was released.

We remained at 5 million players last June, but evidently the total has increased in the space of three months, with another million players added to the total. Obviously, since it is a game available on subscription services such as Xbox Game Passthe parameter is not strictly comparable to sales, but it is still an important data.