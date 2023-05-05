Development studio Tango Gameworks and publisher Microsoft have announced that the action horror Ghostwire: Tokyo has exceeded the 4 million players. The data refers to all platforms for which it is available, then PS5, PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Of course the number of players does not match sales done, being Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

“Thank you to the 4 million fans who toured Tango Gameworks Tokyo #GhostwireTokyo.”

As you may recall, Ghostwire: Tokyo was a one yearexclusive PS5 console, and then also landed on Xbox Series X and S. For more details, read our review in which we wrote that: “Ghostwire Tokyo is a good title hidden under an ill-thought open world. Yet given the large number of unexpressed potential this game deserves a sequel more than Evil Within, of which, among other things, it was initially supposed to be the third chapter.The original atmosphere, the story, the cast and the potential of the combat system keep a heavy game structure standing unnecessarily from an excess of superfluous content.”

The fact that the figure of 4 million players has been revealed could indicate that the game is considered a success. Earlier Tango Gameworks launched another title, Hi-Fi Rush, which was also quite a success for the company.