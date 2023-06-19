Development studio Tango Gameworks has announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo has reached i 5 million players worldwide and across all platforms. The developers took the opportunity to thank everyone and also published a small gift: an unpublished artwork by the conceptual artist Kenta Muramatsu, which you can find attached to the tweet below.

Why is the number of players announced and not the copies sold? Easy to explain: on Xbox Series X / S and PC Ghostwire: Tokyo is also available to subscribers to the service Game Pass by Microsoft. Furthermore, in March 2023 the Plus, Extra and Premium ranges were added to the subscription, so it would not make much sense to talk about sales.

After all, precisely the inclusion in the subscription services makes the data of the number of players interested in playing it central, even if it would be interesting to know some extra details, such as the platform on which it was most played, actual sales, average playing time and so on. Be that as it may, let’s be satisfied, also because if Tango Gameworks has decided to reveal these numbers, it is evidently satisfied with the result, which adds to the equally good one of Hi-Fi Rush.