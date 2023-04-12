













Ghostwire: Tokyo Gets Huge Update With Launch On Xbox

if you already have Ghostwire: Tokyo, you will see that you will be able to update the game with the content of “Spider’s Thread” which adds a new game mode, additional missions, abilities and enemies to defeat. New players will download the default content and enjoy the new features.

As if that weren’t enough, this release that is available to users of xbox game pass it also received a number of adjustments that improve the gaming experience, for example, there are already new trophies and achievements.

Here are some very specific changes:

Players will now see an icon on the HUD that shows the type of food or drink they have equipped

Added a wish to Shrine Offering Boxes to see a Hyakki Yako, increasing a player’s chance of finding one.

Changed some keybinding settings so they can be assigned individually

Players can now toggle a darker background on subtitles and mission objective text to improve readability.

How is Ghostwire: Tokyo rated on Metacritic?

The arrival of Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox reminded us that this game of Tango Gameworks and Bethesda has an average of 75 with a total of 122 reviews, of which 78 have a rating above 71, 42 have ratings between 55 and 70, and only 2 with ratings of 40.

Technically we have a game that has been rated positively by critics and that players should at least try once to get a better idea of ​​how good it can be. In TierraGamer we rate it with 8 and we mentioned that it has an interesting handling of Japanese mythology.

