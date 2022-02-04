As anticipated yesterday, a presentation was held last night PlayStation dedicated to the title Ghostwire: Tokyothe most intriguing paranormal action adventure game license plate Tango Gameworks arriving from March 25 on PC And PlayStation 5. The title will be a console exclusive to the Sony platform for one year, after which time it will be possible to see it approved on other platforms, such as Xbox.

The live broadcast also wanted to propose some interesting videos, including a gameplay of ten minutes, a developer spotlight dedicated to the development of the game, and a video preview of the Deluxe Edition.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game that challenges players to master the mystical arts of ethereal weaving as they work to defeat the menacing Hannya and his followers, the Visitors, who have invaded Tokyo. A sparkling atmosphere that is a love letter to Tokyo, to its curiosities and secrets. Ghostwire: Tokyo will transport players to an intriguing world filled with characters from Japanese legends, folklore and tales. These stories have inspired many of the unusual creatures you will encounter, giving Ghostwire a true Tokyo vibe. Created by the creative minds of Tango Gameworks, players will traverse Tokyo’s ultramodern cityscape, and discover iconic monuments and the secrets hidden within them. Players who venture off the beaten path will also find charming characters in need of assistance, countless spirits in need of rescue, and unexpected friends who can trade rare artifacts for generous rewards. The optional stories in Ghostwire are not the usual secondary content, but rather tales that further enrich the world and vision of the game.

Below you can see the various videos released for the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Gameplay

Developer spotlight

Deluxe Edition Preview

