Originally released one year ago on March 25, 2022 as an exclusive PlayStation 5 and PC, Ghostwire: Tokyo has now finally landed on the latest home console Microsoft. The title has been available since its launch on the subscription Xboxes Game Pass, presenting a rich version compared to its original release. In this new version we find the rich free update already included Spider thread, which is ready to enrich the overall experience of the work not a little. So accompany us a second time through the dark streets of Tokyo, discovering in our review if the title of Tango Game Works managed to maintain the high expectations created already a year ago at its first publication.

Title: Ghostwire: Tokyo

Platform: Xbox Series X|S

Analyzed version: Xbox Series X (EU)

Type: Action, Survival Horror

Players: 1

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Tango Gamesworks

Tongue: Italian (texts and dubbing)

Exit date: April 12, 2023

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: it is possible to purchase the upgrade to the Deluxe Edition of the game, which includes the clothing items for the protagonist

Note:the title is also available for free to all Game Pass subscribers We reviewed Ghostwire: Tokyo with a free Xbox Series X|S code provided to us by Bethesda Softworks.

In the game we will relive the story of Akito, a young man who will find himself involved in a car accident while trying to reach his sister hospitalized. At the point of death, his body becomes a host for a summoned spirit KK, looking for a way to save Tokyo and all of Japan. The latter is in fact facing an unprecedented crisis, in which the city is overrun by the dangerous Visitorsvengeful spirits who are harvesting the souls of the living led by a mysterious preacher with his face covered by a Hannya mask.

The friendly neighborhood exorcist

The gameplay of Ghostwire: Tokyo returns totally unchanged from its PlayStation version, again presenting us with an in-depth exploration of Tokyo, combined with a combat system pseudo “first person shooter”. The game will push us, as the first objective, to free the city from the dangerous fog that does not allow us to reach certain neighborhoods, and the only way to do it will be purify the various Torii Portals scattered around the game map. These will always be well guarded and to defeat their “Guardian Visitors” or the other Visitors present on the streets and inside the buildings, we will have to rely on weaving power. In fact, it will be this power given to us by the KK spirit that will allow us to defend ourselves on the streets of Tokyo, relying on the three elemental powers available to the player: wind, fire and water.

There Wind texture will feature rapid projectiles with which to defeat weaker enemies, the Texture of Fire will allow you to deliver more powerful blows capable of doing massive damage to opponents, and the Water texture it will be characterized by the ability to be able to break enemy barriers more easily. But these won’t be the only weapons Akito can use. Continuing with the story we will also get a “blessed” bow particularly useful against flying enemies or to defeat enemies without being noticed. Indeed in the title the stealth approach is not missingwhere our protagonist will be able to defeat his opponents in one fell swoop by purifying them from behind. Akito will also be able to rely on the talismans, limited objects and with which we will be able, for example, to block enemies or make particular ascensional jumps. Akito will also have the opportunity to bring with him a series of foods with which to restore his energies in case the Visitors manage to hit him, and some of them will be able also guarantee the protagonist particular passive bonuses.

However, as we have already been able to ascertain in the past, Exploration is one of the strongest points in Ghostwire: Tokyo. By leveling up and enhancing their skills, the protagonist will in fact be able to unlock new skills that can improve the approach to exploration. For example, we will be able to improve the ability to glide for short distances, summon the Tengu who live in Tokyo to quickly scale a building, or improve our investigative skills to see what would otherwise be invisible to the human eye. All these elements will be essential to complete the Lots of side missions present within the game, as well as to be able to rescue the spirits trapped by the Visitors. In fact, some spirits will be blocked in the world of the living due to particular situations and will ask for the support of Akito and KK in order to pass away with peace of mind. We will also be called to dedicate ourselves to the collection of the different collectibles scattered around the city and represented by the different types of Yōkai, ready to drag us to discover their various roles within the intricate Japanese folklore.

Spider’s thread

Accessible once you finish chapter 2 of the main storyline, the Filo del Ragno is the first major novelty of this version of Ghostwire: Tokyo. The new mode is a sort of roguelike, where our goal will be to face a challenge of 30 levels with which to test our spirit hunting skills. Obviously we will not only go against a controversial survival, but there will also be some (non-mandatory) objectives to complete, such as looking for objects, eliminating all enemies, collecting food and other similar activities, trying to spend as little time as possible, so as to get better rewards. In order not to fall into monotony, the 30 levels played will change constantly, being drawn from a list of about 120 levels. The new mode also transforms the progression system for character skills, abandoning the more classic skill tree. All this livens up the whole package offered more, offering a valid alternative, all based exclusively on gameplay, compared to the main adventure.

Introduced with the update we also find the new headquarters of the middle school, where Akito and KK will be called to investigate some reports of missing students, but here they will discover that they are not alone, since something very dangerous is roaming the corridors of the building. We will then be called to discover the secrets that lie behind the strange paranormal phenomena that occur within the school, passing from the most common spirits that invade the bathrooms to the much more intricate legend of “Hananko-san”, the evil spirit of a student dedicated to unpleasant studies. Finally, Spider’s Thread also offers a new series of side activities based on the collection of 25 strange photographs, each taken near a source of supernatural evil. It will then be up to Akito and KK to find and eliminate these areas using their investigative skills, with only the photos to guide him on the location. In fact, we will have to exploit every landmark, signage or key clue present in each photograph to find the place and stop the advance of darkness.

If, on the other hand, we are talking about minor but still welcome news, the update also offers the possibility of using the new function Reduced psychic effects. This, when activated, eliminates certain psychic effects and replaces them with adorable stickers “SHIIBUYA♡HACHI“, allowing players to abandon, at least in the slightest part, the strong sense of foreboding that permeates the adventure in favor of something nicer to apply on their creepy enemies.

Back to Tokyo

Technically it is impossible not to make a comparison between both available versions, one from Sony and one from Microsoft. Unfortunately the latter seems to suffer more than the former, with significantly below average ray-traced reflections. The same “quality” mode brings noticeable drops in frame ratesmaking the visual change even more mechanical, unlike the “performance” mode which offers high fluidity slightly less than the PS5 version. There are also several qualitative options all dedicated to VRR screens, capable of providing greater performance in terms of variable frequency. On Series S instead we find an even less rosy situationwith only two modes available, quality and performance, of which the latter hardly manages to reach the stable 60 FPS.

To turn the tide, however, we find again a fantastic soundtrack, capable of transmitting anxiety and restlessness at all times. Impossible not to mention the unmistakable and suggestive soundtrack of the composer Masatoshi Yanagialready appreciated in songs like Making Your Way Home And Where It All Begins Of The Evil Within 2. As anticipated in the opening phase, the title also offers the possibility of being experienced entirely with Italian dubbing and, if this appears to be more than discreet, we feel obliged to recommend you once again the much more suggestive and fascinating Japanese dubbing .

Who would we recommend Ghostwire: Tokyo to?

Ghostwire: Tokyo is highly recommended for all fans of Japanese folklore, as well as lovers of horror and dark fantasy stories and settings. Also recommended to all fans of modern Japan, who will be able to experience a Tokyo recreated neighborhood by neighborhood. Who already owns it on PlayStation 5 or PC he will not need to buy it again, as the free upgrade to Spider’s Thread mode is also available for the aforementioned platforms.

Excellent combination of exploration and combat

Side quests that greatly enrich the game world

Once again a suggestive and detailed Tokyo… …But technically you can feel the difference compared to the PS5 version

Plot too rushed towards the final stages

In the long run, the same mechanics that are repeated can lead to a hint of monotony