On April 12, Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks will release a free update of the action game Ghostwire: Tokyo with a new game mode, new areas to explore, extended story cutscenes, major improvements and more for owners of PlayStation 5 and pc. Additionally, the updated and expanded version will launch with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, making the game available on Microsoft consoles for the first time in a year. In addition to the main game, the Spider’s Thread mode requires players to navigate a path of 30 stages selected from over 120 levels and the goal of reaching the end. As players beat challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades.

The Spider’s Thread update adds new places to visit in the streets of a supernatural Tokyo overrun with ghosts, including the area of ​​the local middle school. These new locations are accompanied by new missions that players will be able to take on to uncover more mysteries. The main game’s story will also be enriched with longer cutscenes, allowing players to take a deeper look into the story as Akito and KK’s adventure to stop the menacing Hannya from destroying Tokyo. There are also new enemies in the update, such as the invisible Silent Gaze or the elusive Scourge. To defeat these new foes, Akito will receive new abilities, including elemental charge and devastating counterattack.