Bethesda Softworks has released Tango Gameworks’ supernatural action-adventure Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Game director Shinji Mikami’s latest opus was released last year on PC and PS5, garnering good critical acclaim. In addition, Tango Gameworks has released the Spider’s Thread update on all platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC), which introduces a brand new game mode, new areas to explore, extended story cutscenes and more options of fighting. The Xbox release of Ghostwire: Tokyo will include all updates to the game since its original release, as well as the Spider’s Thread update. All players will be able to experience the new content, including the Spider’s Thread game mode, new areas to explore, new enemies to face and new skills to deal with them. Additionally, this update contains a number of usability fixes.

Shinji Mikami, the Japanese game designer who founded Tango Gameworks, later bought by Bethesda Softworks, will leave the company in the coming months. This was announced by Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn in an email sent to the entire company in the past few hours. Mikami, who worked at Capcom for 16 years and created the Resident Evil franchise, founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. Under the label he has created The Evil Within franchise, this Ghostwire: Tokyo and the most recent Hi-Fi Rush, which Vaughn defines as one of the most successful launches in the history of Bethesda (which in the meantime has been bought by Microsoft).