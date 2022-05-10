Temporary exclusivity PS5 Ghostwire: Tokyo it was one of the unmissable releases of the beginning of 2022 and even if a short time has passed since its release, the studio looks to the future, as explained by the director of the game in his latest interview.

Kenji Kimura he stated this through an interview with IGN Japan. His game Ghostwire: Tokyo, developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks, has received a mixed reception from the press and gamers, but the beauty and depth of its universe has garnered unanimous acclaim, particularly through faithful Tokyo reproduction.

“It’s a project that really impressed me, so when I’m a little calmer and quieter, I think I’ll come up with ideas for DLC and sequels, and I’m sure I’ll want to do something. I haven’t decided anything yet. So I can’t say anything with precision“.

It is certain that the development of this colossal title must have required a lot of energy on the part of Kenji Kimura and his teams, but the director is already thinking about the future.

Source: GamesRadar