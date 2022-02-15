Great news for anyone planning to buy Ghostwire Tokyo: The game is already available for pre-order on Amazon and you will be able to choose between two versions.

There Day One Edition in addition to the game also contains a metal poster, while regarding the Deluxe Edition you can find the game, the metal poster and the digital content, or the Shinobi outfit and Kunai weapons, the streetwear style package. If you are intending to buy Ghostwire Tokyo, below you can take a look at the links that will take you directly to the Amazon store.

We remind you that Ghostwire Tokyo will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC from March 25th.