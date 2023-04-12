As promised, Ghostwire Tokyo is available from this morning on Xbox Series X|S, including through Xbox Game Passtogether with thefree update Spider’s Edgewhich also updates the game on PS5 and PC, as we can see in the launch trailer.

From today, April 12, Ghostwire: Tokyo therefore also arrives on Xbox, having expired the exclusive period that kept it linked to PS5 in the console area, leaving it directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog and therefore freely accessible to subscribers.

As we’ve seen, the Tango GameWorks game is part of the first batch of Game Pass games for April 2023, representing one of two first-party releases announced for this month.

You can get to know him better by reading our review of Ghostwire: Tokyo and the in-depth analysis of the Xbox Series X version, which is substantially identical to the one previously arrived on PS5. The major new element is the arrival of the Filo del Ragno update, which adds various new contents to the original.

The “Spider’s Thread” update includes a new roguelite-style mode focused on action, in which players must fight against various enemies in over 120 levels with progressive difficulty, collecting power-ups along the way divided into 30 stages and trying to reach the end alive.

As for the main campaign, new narrative elements have been introduced with the update, including a new area based on a middle school with new missions and cutscenes with new content. Also added two new enemies described as the invisible Silent Gaze and the elusive Scourge. Additionally, Akito will receive new abilities, including elemental charge and a devastating counterattack.