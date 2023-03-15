Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks to Release Free Update to Critically Acclaimed Supernatural Action Game on April 12with a new game mode, new areas to explore, extended cutscenes for the story, major improvements and more for current and future owners of PlayStation 5 and PC.

Additionally, the updated and expanded version will launch with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The new content and gameplay modes included in the update Spider’s thread will deliver the most complete version of spooky Tokyo since day one on Xbox and PC with Xbox Game Pass.

New game mode Spider’s Thread

In addition to the main game, the mode Spider’s thread requires players to navigate a path of 30 stages selected from over 120 levels and one simple goal: get to the end. As players beat challenges and complete stages, they will unlock more skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades.

Explore new areas and delve into the story

The update Spider’s thread adds new places to visit in the streets of a supernatural Tokyo overrun by ghosts, including the local middle school area. These new locations are accompanied by new missions that players will be able to take on to uncover more mysteries. The main game’s story will also be enriched with longer cutscenes, allowing players to take a deeper look into the story as Akito and KK’s adventure to stop the menacing Hannya from destroying Tokyo.

Take on new enemies with new abilities

In the update Spider’s thread dangerous new Visitors arrive in Tokyo, such as the invisible Silent Gaze or the elusive Scourge. To defeat these new foes, Akito will receive new abilities, including elemental charge and devastating counterattack.

Read more about everything that’s coming with the update Spider’s threadClick here.

The free upgrade Spider’s threadwill be available from April 12 for all players of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Ghostwire: Tokyo is available now on PC and PlayStation 5 and is coming April 12 to Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass. Find out more about official site of Ghostwire: Tokyo.