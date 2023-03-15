Since it was released last year deathloop on platforms Xboxmany realized that the exclusives that he had in his time PlayStation with Bethesda they were merely temporary arrangements. And before this, people sensed that the same would happen with the game of Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyor, even though it already has a release date in Microsoft.

It is confirmed that the game will be launching itself April 12 on platforms Xbox and also the service game pass. Along with this is launched Spider’s Thread, free update that releases a couple of new things. It should be noted that the patch will also be activated for those who have purchased the video game in PlayStation 5 previously.

Face new supernatural threats in the Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread Update, with haunting new areas, deeper combat, and a challenging new game mode. Coming to PS5, PC, and for the first time Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on April 12! pic.twitter.com/g9gBWtyokU — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 15, 2023

Face new supernatural threats in Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread Update, featuring haunting new areas, deeper combat, and challenging new gameplay. Coming to PS5, PC and, for the first time, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on April 12!

The mode Spider’s Thread puts users through a challenge of 30 stages, drawn from a selection of 120 handcrafted levels, with the goal of reaching the end. Advancing through the levels allows the player to earn in-game currency, unlock more abilities, and get upgrades. Added to that are new never-before-seen cinematic scenes.

It will be a good way to return to the game for those who have it PlayStation, since there is more content to explore and missions to complete for those who wanted to have replayability. For their part, those who have never tried it will now have the opportunity to do so in an accessible way with game passeither on consoles Microsoft either pc.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Thanks to this, the game reaches more horizons, and it is that Bethesda fans expected it on Xbox. So after getting a bit of a break, Shinji Mikami’s latest creation at Tango Gameworks will have a lot more players than ever before.