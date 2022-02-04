Ghostwire: Tokyo is the protagonist of a video from gameplay for nearly six minutes, chock full of fightingpublished by Game Informer after last night’s presentation.

In our preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo we talked about how the new Tango Gameworks title is insane visionary and spectacular, and the combat system it is certainly part of this equation, as the video shows.

Found himself in possession of spiritual powersthe protagonist of the adventure is in fact facing hordes of dangerous ghosts that have invaded the center of Tokyo following a mysterious supernatural event.

The quick ninja-style gestures that the character performs to unleash their spells make these action sequences really frenetic, also demonstrating how wide the repertoire we will have available to defend ourselves.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available starting March 25 on PC and PS5.