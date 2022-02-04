Asensio It’s too good to go so unnoticed. Sometimes one sees him wandering around the field and gives the impression that he had not finished taking the walk, dressed in lights but without getting down to business. The Majorcan cannot be limited to being a figure of inspired evenings. The team needs him to take a step forward in aggressiveness. To finish believing it. in selfishness It’s always been said that if you don’t put a player in the best position to shine, then you can’t blame him for failing. The Majorcan had the thankless task of making up for the loss of Benzema at the point of attack, a not so usual place for him. Jović, the substitute theoretician, was left out. However, Asensio should have plenty of capacity to be noticed as a 9, fake or not, in a match like the one in San Mamés, to get into the game earlier and intimidate the opponent. Because he has it all: speed on the ball, class, dribbling skills and a baseball pitching left hand.

He gives the impression with Asensio of having a porsche parked at the front door, covered in leaves. Sometimes you take a lap with it and just hearing how it sounds on a couple of straights you feel like you could go to the end of the world with it. That his engine is different from the others. That he is of another class. And then there are moments when you see it from the bus, standing there, and you remember with nostalgia those nights on the road with the wind in your face, like in one of those songs from Springsteen.

The documentary ‘Curassows‘ (Movistar+) counts the collapse of the Madrid of the galactics trained by Carlos Queiroz. Several players point to the fact that the Portuguese coach only had 12 field players at the moment of truth as the main catalyst for that disaster, being Solari that wild card that came off the bench. The rest was pure props. And that was how, from one day to the next, a fiasco in Copa del Rey through, the team collapsed.

Ancelotti he has a more balanced squad than that (and is a much better coach), but the feeling is dangerously familiar. He shows his cards quite a lot by preferring players who have faded after flights and international matches over fresh ones, training all week in Madrid. Nacho Y Luke maybe they fulfill that function of player number 12 in specific positions. Valverdehow well he covered the loss of Kroos at the start of the season, it does not finish settling between breaks. And the Jovics, hazard, Isco, Marian, Camavinga Y Ceballos they are off stage. bale belongs directly to another time-space.

That is why Asensio is so necessary. To fight against those old ghosts that also play white and sometimes seem like ours.