At a time when the fans of “tango dancers” and “roosters” dream of winning the third World Cup title, developments have emerged that may prevent prominent stars from participating in the final, and may favor one team over the other.

These developments mentioned unpleasant events in the final matches of previous World Cup versions, which we monitor in the following report:

Final 2022

• Media reports in Argentina indicated that Lionel Messi was injured, and the newspaper “Clarin” confirmed that the captain was absent from Lionel Scaloni’s men’s training on Thursday.

• Messi suffered a slight injury in the back muscle during the semi-final match against Croatia, so his coach preferred to give him a break from group training and limit himself to some physical and hospital training.

• On the other hand, the flu hit the French national team camp, infecting at least 3 players who showed symptoms.

• France coach Didier Deschamps said that defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot did not participate in the semi-finals due to flu, and were isolated from the team.

• Deschamps also confirmed that Kingsley Coman is suffering from a fever, indicating that the flu attacked his team and “everyone should deal with caution before the final match.”

• French Radio Monte Carlo confirmed that 3 players were absent from the “Roosters” team’s training due to an outbreak of influenza infection, and they are Koeman, Ibrahima Konate and Raphael Varane.

1998 finalist

And what happened in the French camp, and the talk about the possibility of Messi’s absence or his participation in the final, brought to mind a frightening ghost that struck Brazil before the 1998 World Cup final.

The “phenomenon” Ronaldo took half a pill of the drug “Lorazepam” with the permission of the Brazilian national team doctor before the final match of the World Cup in France to combat the pain that accompanied him, so that the matter turned into a negative effect on the player in the match.

Ronaldo said that he had gone through a strange condition and had a headache, severe stomach pain, and a feeling of constant nausea before and during the match, and he did not appear in his known condition, as Brazil lost 0-3 to France.

1950 final

As for what happened in the 1950 World Cup final in Brazil between the hosts and Uruguay, it was tragic, but it came after the meeting.

Everyone in Brazil dreamed of the first title, but they were shocked by the victory of the guests, so that hospitals began to receive people who could not bear the unpleasant surprise.

Hospitals in Brazil recorded 17 deaths immediately after the World Cup final, and shops, stores and restaurants were closed across the country, and silence and mourning fell the next day.

1930 final

In the same context, the first final in the history of the World Cup brought together Argentina and Uruguay, and everything was normal until the day of the match came and the crowd terribly crawled to the stadium, so that security intervened and intensified inspection to reduce the number of weapons, especially with the charged atmosphere of the match.

Many battles broke out between the masses of the elected owners of the land, especially after the masses of “tango” crawled by the thousands across the La Plata River to Uruguay.

The burning atmosphere made the referees flee from the terrifying atmosphere in front of 70,000 fans, and in the end, the Belgian referee, John Langenus, agreed to manage the match hours before its start, on the condition that he intensify his protection and security.

Among the conditions of the ruling of the first World Cup final was the preparation of a lifeboat in the port to completely move away from the site of the events, if any acts of violence occurred after the match.