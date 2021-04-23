More than twenty ships, a couple of helicopters and a submarine of the Indonesian Navy, with the help of the sonar system, comb the waters of the north of the island of Bali to find the submarine that disappeared on Wednesday with 53 crew members on board. they subtract less than 24 hours oxygen capacity.

They will join the search and rescue operation this Friday a warship Australian equipped with a sonar device and another helicopter. A second Australian warship was also expected to arrive, as well as rescue ships from Singapore and Malaysia in the coming days.

The BBC reported on Friday that the US military is sending air assistance.

An Indonesian air force plane prepares for the search. Photo: Reuters

The search is against the clock. They have until 3 a.m. on Saturday to find survivors of the submarine. KRI Nanggala-402 which was lost on April 21 while diving during a torpedo exercise.

The ship’s engine, built in Germany in 1978, runs on diesel-electric thrusters which reduces its oxygen capacity (for a total of 72 hours) compared to the most modern submarines that work with nuclear reactors.

How to find an invisible ship

But how is it possible to find a device whose shell was designed to be invisible?

Military submarines are designed to navigate the depths of the oceans undetected by enemies or spies. Almost they do not emit noise or heat and reflect as little as possible radar and sonar pulses. For this reason, most submarine disappearances hardly they finish with success.

Image of the lost submarine, the KRI Nanggala-402. Photo: Reuters

When emergencies occur and the ship loses communication but wants to be found, the crew can draw attention releasing beacons SOS towards the surface or hitting the hull of the boat in order to emit acoustic signals under water.

Sonar is important in this type of operation because its underwater sound propagation system makes it possible to detect objects submerged in the depths of the sea, where no visibility.

It is the same technology that submarines use (and a similar mechanism to that used by dolphins). It emits a sound, which then bounces off the ocean floor and is captured by a microphone. But if the hull of the submarine is made of a material capable of absorbing sonar sound, the ship can be mistaken for a great mountain of sand instead of an artificial boat.

The submarine KRI Alugoro in the search operation for the lost ship. Photo: EFE

The head of the Indonesian Navy, Yudo Margono, reported that they found a fuel stain in the Bali Sea four hours after the ship disappeared. And an object with a “high magnetic force”, which could be the submarine, had been seen “floating” at about 50 or 100 meters. The crew members may have released fuel for lighten the ship or to give signals of its location.

However, another explanation for the stain, he added, is that it is due to a tank rupture of fuel that has caused the device to sink to about 500 or 700 meters, where the water pressure is greater than the hull of the submersible could withstand. However, the place where the spill was located is where they concentrate search tasks.

According to information from the Indonesian Army, the submarine began the dive at 3.46 local time on Wednesday and about 15 minutes later began loading the torpedo tube number 8. The last communication with the crew took place at 4.25 local time and before authorizing torpedo launch connection was lost with the ship.

Accidents without survivors

Submarine accidents are often disastrous. In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk suffered internal explosions and sank during maneuvers in the Barents Sea. Most of its 118 crew were killed instantly, but 23 men fled to a rear compartment before later dying, mostly from suffocation.

In November 2017, the Argentine submarine, the ARA San Juan, disappeared with 44 crew members in the South Atlantic. Photo: Reuters

In November 2017, the Argentine submarine, the ARA San Juan, disappeared with 44 crew members in the South Atlantic.

The search dragged on for months and it was not until almost a year later that his remains were found at a depth of 800 meters.

But in 2005, seven men aboard a Russian mini-submarine were rescued nearly three days after their vessel was trapped by fishing nets and cables in the Pacific Ocean. They only had six hours of oxygen left before reaching the surface.

