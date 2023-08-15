Ukrainian forces are trying to retake the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country. The BBC had exclusive access to a team of elite snipers, known as “Bajmut’s Ghosts”, who carry out nightly raids in the area.

“Ghost” (ghost), the commander of the sniper team, takes us to the place he calls the “limit of existence”, his base on the outskirts of the city.

“When we started terrorizing Bakhmut, they called us ‘the ghosts of Bakhmut,’” he tells me.

Their base is well within range of Russian artillery. Ghost is unfazed by the noise of a shell falling nearby. “Artillery always makes people worry,” he says. “You can hide from artillery, but not from a sniper.”

The “ghosts”, a team of about 20 soldiers, have been operating in the Bakhmut fringes for six months. They often go after high-value targets.

I ask Ghost how many Russians his team has killed. “There is a confirmed number: 524. Of those, 76 are mine.” The team records each shot through the sights of their rifles.

But not all keep score. Kuzia, the sniper on tonight’s mission, says: “Not something to be proud of. We are not killing people, we are destroying the enemy.”

Before the war, I worked in a factory. He says that he never liked guns, but he felt compelled to take them when Russia invaded the country.

Kuzia does one last test of his American-made Barrett sniper rifle: “Every mission is dangerous, when we make a mistake, the enemy can hit you,” he says. “Of course I’m scared, only a fool wouldn’t be.”

One night, one mission

On tonight’s mission you will be accompanied by Taras, your spotter. Kusch is the driver who will get them as close to the front line as possible. From there, the two men will have to walk more than a mile to reach their goal. Ghost will remain at the base, along with a rookie, known simply as “the Brit.”

He is the youngest member of the team and was named after receiving his initial training in the UK. He has yet to confirm his first kill.

Ghost says he has chosen all the team members based on their “humanity and patriotism” rather than their experience and military skills.

As night approaches, the team climbs into their armored Humvee, a light military truck. I, and the cameraman Moose Campbell, accompany them to the point where we will drop off Kuzia and Taras.

Kusch, the driver, tells us that part of the route is still a target for Russian artillery.

When the engine starts, the entire team crosses themselves. Kusch plays music on his phone. He says the Ukrainian rap song puts them in a good mood. But he also covers up the sound of shelling.

At first it’s hard to hear the nearby explosions over the rattle of the Humvee as Kusch speeds down a bumpy road. But he points to the sky several times and warns: “Incoming.” Some thuds are heard nearby.

We passed half a dozen wrecked Ukrainian armored vehicles that weren’t so lucky. Kusch points out minefields on both sides of the dirt road.

20 minutes later, we come to an abrupt stop near a dilapidated house. The two-sniper team opens the doors and disappears into some trees. Kusch yells, “God be with you,” before running out of there quickly.

As we head back, we see an orange flash and hear a loud explosion. The Humvee begins to rattle even more. Kusch opens the door as he drives to look back and spouts a string of profanities.

A piece of shrapnel has destroyed one of the rear tires. The return to the base becomes desperate. When we finally arrive, he shows us the large jagged piece of metal that shredded the tire.

The anxious wait

It is getting dark and the bombardment has subsided. Inside the base, soldiers anxiously cling to their radios awaiting word from the sniper team. Kusch and the Brit are walking around.

Ghost calls his seven-year-old daughter on the phone. She is on loudspeaker when she excitedly yells, “I love you, daddy.” It’s a brief burst of normalcy, but he’s already taught her how to draw a gun.

Seven hours later, having slept little, it is time for the extraction. We take cover in the building while a gust occurs, and then we return to the Humvee.

It’s dark this time, but Kusch tries to drive from memory, avoiding turning on the lights so as not to attract attention. Another abrupt stop and the sniper duo hops in the Humvee.

The relief is palpable when we get back to base.

Kuzia says: “One shot, one target.”

Later they show us the night vision video. They say it was a Russian machine gunner who was firing on Ukrainian troops near the front line.

Now they will rest until the next night’s mission. Kuzia says: “I’m glad to be back and that we are all alive.”

In the past six months, several members of the team have been injured, including Commander Ghost. But none have died.

Ghost says that “every ride may be the last, but we’re doing a good deed.”

A small team of snipers will not win this war or even take back Bakhmut. But they believe they are having an impact.

Kusch says it has a psychological effect on his enemy to chase one Russian soldier at a time from a place you can’t see and with a sound you can’t hear.

