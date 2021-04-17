Old-school arcade games now have a little moment of glory. Those beat’em up or arcade action adventure games are generating great interest and we have seen several collections of classic games emerge in the stores of the main platforms. A few months ago Capcom presented the return of one of its best-known classic licenses, Ghosts’ N Goblins, coming to Nintendo Switch. Now, it is time to take another step and they have confirmed that Ghosts’ N Goblins Resurrection is also coming to Xbox One, Playstation, and PC.
The confirmation comes from the hand of Capcom, confirming that the last game that has been developed with the adventures of Arthur the Knight, it will also reach more platforms. The first thing is to listen to the trailer that has been published in the Capcom’s Youtube channel, and that confirms that Ghosts’ N Goblins Resurrection is also coming to Xbox One, among other platforms.
Get ready to CHALLENGE AGAIN! With multiple difficulty options for new knights and local co-op, Ghosts’ n Goblins has never been more fun! Guide the noble knight Arthur through dangerous stages as he descends into the Demon Realm to rescue the princess.
Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection is out now for Nintendo Switch and is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam!
Ghosts’ N Goblins Resurrection is a game that tries to renew a product without changing the classic style. A game that introduces new adventures, new enemies, and even new ways to play. There are different game modes, from those that allow you to face the story with a reduced difficulty, to a difficulty that will test the abilities and reflexes of the players, just as the classic games did. Knight mode offers a classic challenge, and Legend mode offers the experience More challenging Ghosts’ n Goblins, and even, new stages and new secrets are included for those who overcome this challenge.
They are more than 35 years Since the first of the games was released and the license has lasted for that long and he hopes to do so for much longer. And after its launch in February for Nintendo Switch consoles, it was necessary to take another step and bring it closer to many more players. A game like Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection brings back the classics Ghosts’ N Goblins and Ghost’N Ghost, and many of those recognizable classic enemies. But also, add more content without altering the spirit of these games.
Among the novel features that may be interesting, we found the local cooperative mode for two players, thus allowing to face the adventure as one of the three main characters of the saga and with different abilities. Arthur will be joined by Barry, who creates barriers, Archie, who can create bridges, and Kerry, who can lead Arthur through obstacles.
The only problem is that, as of today, it has only been confirmed that Ghosts’ N Goblins Resurrection is also coming to Xbox One, Playstation and Steam, but a release date has not been released. We will have to wait for Capcom to pronounce itself, hoping that the arrival of this renewed arcade to Xbox consoles does not delay long.
