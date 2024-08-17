Susan Hiller died five years ago, but her shadow is long. She was part of a generation of postmodern artists who chipped away at the expanded field of culture, whether as anthropologists, ethnologists, psychoanalysts, semiologists or simply informants. Lothar Baumgarten, Mary Kelly, Martha Rosler, Barbara Kruger, or the younger Renée Green and Mark Dion, pushed aside, or at best immersed themselves in, the critique of the art institution, advancing the much-demanded decolonization of the museum. Committed to a radical critique of the modes of representation and documentation of the object (artistic or not) and its patriarchal conventions, they were also involuntary accomplices of advanced capitalism, by minting a new currency within the artistic system that translated into macro-installations dedicated to a certain field work on otherness, which combined all kinds of new or used objects, clothing, furniture, posters, books and eye-catching vinyl records, which ended up phagocytized in exhibitions sponsored by luxury companies.

Hiller was not alien to this world, although she knew how to set foot in the other, less pleasant, uncontrollable and unknown. Insistent on giving priority to fantasy over reality, she sought all kinds of poetic – and political – evidence in the field of the extrasensory: automatic writing, dreams, collective experiences of the subconscious, UFO sightings, telekinesis, spiritualism. Cultural waste that she gathered in a single word: ghosts. She imaginatively combined all formats: video installation, painting, photography, drawings, writings on light boxes, artist’s books and postcards, swinging between Minimal and Fluxus. She was also a theorist, curator and lecturer with a brilliant reputation at universities and seminars, where she explained, supported by slides, the fusion of myth, history and geography in African and Mesoamerican cultures (Puebla Indians and Tarahumaras).

Born in the United States (Tallahassee, Florida, 1940-London, 2019), she studied anthropology, as well as film, photography and linguistics. In the seventies she moved to London, where she found the necessary complicity for her group experiences circumscribed to the feminist lineage. In her first works as an artist, a particular way of doing and looking is already perceived, of which she is a paradigm. Inquires (1973), a slideshow of facts compiled from a British encyclopedia that challenged culturally partisan definitions in what was an objective and universal source of information.

In the case of the cataloging of paranormal phenomena, it classifies near-death experiences or auras. (After Marcel Duchamp, 2016-2017) with scientific methods or conventional taxonomies, refraining from categorizing them as “true, false,” “fact or fiction.” If Manet paints images of modern life, Hiller represents other natures, which are no less vivid for being supposedly dead. He turns any clinical or social stigma on its head, interpreting the testimonies of individuals who enter into altered states of consciousness as a transformative phenomenon, turning them into a specific site where futures, which would not otherwise be possible, can be imagined.

The most irrational and inexplicable part of human beings is what his exhibition in Cáceres is about, and it is set to catapult a new curatorial approach at the Helga de Alvear Museum of Contemporary Art, under the helm of the Portuguese Sandra Guimarães. The selection, led by Andrew Price, considered the greatest Hiller scholar, is based on the museum’s own collections, private collections and family property, and covers almost half a century of activity.

The tour opens with one of his most important works, Dedicated to unknown artists (1972-1976), a spare set of panels with tourist postcards of rough seas and waves breaking against the coasts of Great Britain. Like a curator, Hiller treats the postcards as works of art, domesticated versions of the romantic tradition of the sublime (they were once made by anonymous workers) to which she adds details and colour effects. She calls them “studies of the invisible”. More extravagantly, an installation with monitors arranged vertically, Balthazar’s Feast (1983), uses television as a substitute for an old fireplace and the screen as a potential dream medium that replaces the flames. In the background, the voices of the artist and her son speak of ghosts and comment on the biblical scene depicted in Rembrandt’s painting of the same name, which tells how a society’s transgression of a divine law was punished. Dream Mapping (1986), Hiller invites 10 participants to develop a graphic system for recording their dreams. For three days they sleep outdoors in the Hampshire countryside, studying the visual patterns they suspect may influence dream patterns.

Tribute to Gertrude Stein (2011) consists of a desk art deco on a pedestal with books related to automatism, a theme extensively studied and tested by the American writer and collector. Two more tributes deal with Duchamp’s auras and Yves Klein’s levitations (actually tricks within the realm of aesthetics) based on anonymous images taken from the Internet and subsequently manipulated to give the impression of being real.

The most impressive work, Thoughts are free (2012), an installation presented at Documenta 13, its title alludes to a 19th-century German song banned by the Nazis. The main element is a jukebox where the public can select one of a hundred revolutionary songs, from those of the Peasant War in 16th-century Germany to those of the Arab Spring. Some of the lyrics can be read in different languages ​​on the walls of the room. “The songs will evoke memories like Proust’s madeleine,” writes the artist, “or they will be discoveries.”

Susan Hiller’s work is of inestimable importance in today’s culture, not only because of her status as an anthropologist. With universal access to false intelligences and constructed realities, her reading of the underworld has the authenticity of life itself.

‘Dedicated to the unknown’. Susan Hiller. Helga de Alvear Museum of Contemporary Art. Cáceres. Until October 20.

