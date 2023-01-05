TENOHA EXHIBITION And Hippocampus Editions announce the extension of the Milanese exhibition Ghosts and Spirits from Japan. It will be possible to visit the event created by the illustrator Benjamin Lacombe within the spaces of TENOHA Milan until next April 23rd. The company has already put tickets on sale for the new dates through its own official siteand also announced an imminent schedule change for the exhibit.

Starting next January 21, the times when we can visit it will be:

Everyday : 11:00 – 20:30 (last admission at 20:00)

: 11:00 – 20:30 (last admission at 20:00) Saturday: 11:00 – 22:00 (last admission at 21:15)

You can find more information about the exhibition in our previous article.

Source: TENOHA EXHIBITION Street Instagram