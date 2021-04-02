Being a game that has already confirmed that it would offer improvements for Xbox Series X / S via Smart Delivery, what 505 Games had not resolved is when these improvements would arrive. And the publication of an update of the roadmap of the contents that will reach the game has revealed that Ghostrunner Xbox Series X / S enhancements will arrive later this year. A wait that may be a bit longer than expected, but that allows us to realize that this aspect has not been forgotten.

Currently the game seems to be trying to keep expectations high. when offering new content, although, a first pack already arrived last winter, where the Hardcore Mode was included. Now, looking ahead, you can see various updates and content that will come to Ghostrunner, one of the most anticipated being the one that will offer better capabilities for new generation consoles.

And there, has been confirmed that the Ghostrunner Xbox Series X / S enhancements coming later this year, thus completing several stages where other needs are attended to. Among them, new content packs where some are kept secret, and others qualify the arrival of more game modes. Without a doubt, Ghostrunner is going to be a game that will grow throughout 2021, being a tremendously attractive proposal and preparing your official arrival to the next generation consoles, Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5.

The performance of the game is currently very good. However, it is a game that on PC has managed to hook challenge lovers with a more spectacular staging by the use of Nvidia technologies. A game of action and challenges in the first person that is characterized, to a large extent, by offering a vertiginous action with its jumps and pranks.

Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience with fast-paced and violent combat, as well as a setting that combines science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. Discover the story of a world that has come to an end and whose inhabitants are struggling to survive.

Ghostrunner saw the light both on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as on PC, even made it to the Amazon Luna service. Actually, offered at a small discount for the Spring Sale 2021 on the Xbox Store, so it may be a game that you may be interested in purchasing if you like challenges and cyberpunk adventures with intriguing plots.