Ghostrunners has been a great success, as confirmed by publisher 505 Games and the developers, who have reportedly exceeded the 2.5 million copies sold for the first chapter, with the second now on its way.

Just as anticipation mounts for Ghostrunner 2, arriving next month, developers One More Level, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks and All in! Games have updated the sales figures of the first chapter by announcing that it has exceeded 2.5 million copies at this point.

Initially released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 27, 2020 and then on November 10 on Nintendo Switch, with a subsequent version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S arriving on September 28, 2021, the game continues to represent an excellent action game level and to attract new users.