Just as anticipation mounts for Ghostrunner 2, arriving next month, developers One More Level, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks and All in! Games have updated the sales figures of the first chapter by announcing that it has exceeded 2.5 million copies at this point.
Initially released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 27, 2020 and then on November 10 on Nintendo Switch, with a subsequent version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S arriving on September 28, 2021, the game continues to represent an excellent action game level and to attract new users.
At this point, the baton should pass to Ghostrunner 2which seems to evolve the formula in every direction offering a substantial advancement but faithful to the spirit of the original.
With release set for October 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Ghostrunner 2 stages Jack’s fight against the cult of artificial intelligence, gathered outside the Dharma Tower. The second chapter will introduce new features such as vehicular combat on motorcycles, along with a number of new enemies and a new progression system.
You can get to know him better by reading our test of Ghostrunner 2 on the demo version that was made available during Gamescom 2023.
