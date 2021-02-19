One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks confirmed that Ghostrunner has sold 500 thousand units, and not only this, but it will finally have a demo for Xbox One available, which will work through backward compatibility with Xbox Series X / S. In a press release, developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks confirmed this information. For those who have not yet played the game, this will be a good opportunity to try it out and determine if it is the game they were waiting for.

The story centers on Jack, a Ghostrunner on a mission to save the mysterious Architect. Jack has to maneuver around the Dharma Tower, wall run, jump, run, and fight through environments while also facing enemies. While enemies are killed in a single hit, the player does too, leading to tense action.

It is certainly a great news for One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks the fact that Ghostrunner has sold 500 thousand units. And with the demo now available on the Microsoft Store, all players will be able to take a look at what the game has to offer. Among other things, Jack has some perks at his disposal, like Sensory Boost, which allows him to slow down time and dodge bullets or simply deflect them. It is a game that can offer a challenging experience.

The Hardcore mode was added in December, providing modified levels and more difficult challenges. Perhaps this demo is the opportunity for the studio to renew the player base and increase the sales of the game that had a positive reception in the critics.