The expansion will let us play with the character Hel, whose characteristics will change the player’s strategy.

Back in April 2021, we learned of the existence of a DLC for the frantic Ghostrunner. Months later, more details came out of what we now know as Project_Hel, which will allow us to play with one of the bosses that we face in the base title. However, the development studio has changed its mind regarding the release of the expansion and, although said content was scheduled to be released later this month, it seems that Hel will have to wait a bit more.

We will use this bonus time to make even more worthwhile upgrades.One More LevelThe authors have given this news through Twitter, where they assure the community that they will take advantage of the extra weeks to polish the DLC before its launch on March 3rd: “We appreciate your understanding and we want all our fans to know that we will use this bonus time to make improvements that are even more worthwhilewhile ensuring the health and safety of our team and global partners.”

Project_Hel aims to capture the essence of Ghostrunner while also taking a major turn. Here we can control Hel, who will have quite different characteristics from those we knew with the original protagonist. Hel is more geared towards combat and can survive additional attacks, so it fits as a perfect experience for new users and veterans alike.

In this way, we will have to wait a few more weeks to see Hel in action from the player’s point of view. As for the future of Ghostrunner beyond the DLC, it has already been confirmed that it will have a sequel, but no more information about it has been given. At least, it is very possible that it follows the line of the first game and presents some real challenges. complicated, Well, Ghostrunner carved a niche in the market for being one of those deliveries that stand out for their infernal difficulty.

More about: DLC, Ghostrunner, Delay and One More Level.