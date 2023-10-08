There demo Of Ghostrunner 2 The critics seem to have liked it a lot: the unusualness proves it trailer with press credits international, which is generally carried out after the publication of the opinions on the final product.
Launched last month, the Ghostrunner 2 demo gave users a feel for what awaits them in the sequels of the first-person action by Secret Level, in which we will find the infallible Jack struggling with a new mission.
Different ones novelty compared to the first episode, some of which substantially change the approach of the experience: the introduction of the parade, for example, and the frenetic driving sessions on board a motorbike.
A highly anticipated title
The first Ghostrunner has totaled sales of over 2.5 million copies, so it is clear that the sequel stands as a highly anticipated titlewith the thankless task of satisfying a certain type of expectations.
However, starting from the solid system packaged for the debut chapter, it is difficult for the development team to take a sensationally wrong path, and in this sense the demo seems to have reassured everyone a bit. The appointment with the full game is scheduled for October 26 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
#Ghostrunner #demo #trailer #press #awards