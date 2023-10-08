There demo Of Ghostrunner 2 The critics seem to have liked it a lot: the unusualness proves it trailer with press credits international, which is generally carried out after the publication of the opinions on the final product.

Launched last month, the Ghostrunner 2 demo gave users a feel for what awaits them in the sequels of the first-person action by Secret Level, in which we will find the infallible Jack struggling with a new mission.

Different ones novelty compared to the first episode, some of which substantially change the approach of the experience: the introduction of the parade, for example, and the frenetic driving sessions on board a motorbike.