Ghostrunner 2 The critics really liked it, and the public is really liking it too, to the point that 505 Games decided to create and publish the classic trailer with press quotes to underline its success. In short, the development studio One More Level has made a splash again.

The trailer

The trailer is a syncopated montage between game sequences and phrases extrapolated from the reviews of the game, naturally the most enthusiastic ones. This is definitely a great way to get back to seeing this great product in action first-person actionas also highlighted in our review.

As a side note, Ghostrunner 2 is also being liked a lot by those who are playing it, considering that on Steam has a “Very Positive” rating in user reviews.

As the official description explains: “The game offers incredible katana combat, more exploration of the world beyond the Dharma Tower, non-linear levels with complex motorbike gameplay sections, new modes and all the action already appreciated in the first Ghostrunner.” Additionally, boss battles are more interactive and offer many choices to customize the experience to suit your abilities.

For the rest, we remind you that Ghostrunner 2 is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.