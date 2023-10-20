505 Games and the developers of One More Level have announced the Season Pass Of Ghostrunner 2which will introduce a new mode and other content after the game’s launch, the first arriving on December 7th.

The Season Pass will be available for purchase at the price of 19.99 euros and included in the Brutal Edition on sale for 69.99 euros. Among the contents included there is also the Endless Moto Mode, arriving during 2024. No further details have been revealed on the matter, but the name suggests a sort of two-wheeled mode in which you will have to face endless hordes of enemies.