505 Games and the developers of One More Level have announced the Season Pass Of Ghostrunner 2which will introduce a new mode and other content after the game’s launch, the first arriving on December 7th.
The Season Pass will be available for purchase at the price of 19.99 euros and included in the Brutal Edition on sale for 69.99 euros. Among the contents included there is also the Endless Moto Mode, arriving during 2024. No further details have been revealed on the matter, but the name suggests a sort of two-wheeled mode in which you will have to face endless hordes of enemies.
The contents of the Season Pass
Below are the details on the contents of the Ghostrunner 2 Season Pass shared at the moment:
- Endless Mote Mode – A brand new downloadable game mode releasing in 2024, with full details to be announced later.
- Ice Packs – Kill enemies in cold blood with the first DLC releasing on December 7, featuring three sword skins, three hand skins, and a bike skin with a frosty theme.
- Additional Cosmetic Packs (x3) – Three additional cosmetic packs will be released, each containing three sword skins, three hand skins, and one motorbike skin.
We remind you that Ghostrunner 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series October 26, 2023.
#Ghostrunner #Season #Pass #announced #trailer #prices #contents