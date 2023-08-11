Subscriptions to the Closed Beta of Ghostrunner 2 they are open but as they point out both 505 Games And One More Level that is, respectively Publisher and Developer of the game, the places for the Closed Beta are extremely limited so those who want to grab a taste of the capabilities of the hyper-technological ninja fhe’d better hurry.

In the most recent interview with 505 Games, the publisher explained the key points of the game:

Jack has returned to face the violent AI cult that has gathered outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity. Featuring incredible katana combat mechanics, deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, non-linear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved in Ghostrunner.

Then move on to the key features of Ghostrunner II:

Become the ultimate Cyber ​​Ninja – Ghostrunner II introduces new abilities that allow players to be more creative and tackle even the most challenging encounters with greater accessibility. However, enemies in Ghostrunner II behave in unique ways depending on the skills used against them, offering a new challenge with each encounter. The player progression system has been completely revamped and offers the ability to experiment and customize the game.

Immersive and shocking features – If you want to survive, master the Cybervoid. Face challenging new enemies as you traverse interactive environments that include exploding barrels, destructible walls, helpful neutral entities, and countless improvements which make the fights always new and exciting. Can't get enough? Delve deeper into the story and plot with the new dialogue system.

Cybervoid soundtrack – Save humanity in style as you decimate your opponents listening to the catchy synthwave soundtrack featuring new music from Daniel Deluxe, We Are Magonia, Gost, Dan Terminus and Arek Reikowski.

We are waiting for new revelations on August 21st, which will probably be the announcement about the official release of the game.