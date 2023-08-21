505 Games has confirmed the official release date For Ghostrunner 2with trailer dedicated to pre-orders and some details related to the continuation of the interesting cyberpunk-style action developed by One More Level.
The information in question had already leaked in the past few hours due to a leak but is now confirmed directly by the publisher: Ghostrunner 2, the first-person cyberpunk action thriller developed by 505 Games and One More Level, will be available worldwide from Thursday October 26, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic and GOG, with pre-orders available today.
To celebrate the announcement and the start of pre-orders, a new trailer for the game has also been released.
Ghostrunner 2: preorder and various news
Those who will buy the brutal edition of Ghostrunner 2 will also receive 48 hours early access and other exclusive in-game add-on content. As we can see in the new trailer, also in this case the setting is dark and typically linked to cyberpunk-style sci-fi imagery.
In the video, in particular, Jack’s fight against the cult of artificial intelligence, gathered outside the Dharma Tower, emerges. In the trailer we can see new features of the game such as vehicular combat on motorcycles, along with a number of new enemies.
Ghostrunner 2 also comes with a new progression system appealing to veterans and new players alike, with a greater focus on accessibility and an innovative parry system.
