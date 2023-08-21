505 Games has confirmed the official release date For Ghostrunner 2with trailer dedicated to pre-orders and some details related to the continuation of the interesting cyberpunk-style action developed by One More Level.

The information in question had already leaked in the past few hours due to a leak but is now confirmed directly by the publisher: Ghostrunner 2, the first-person cyberpunk action thriller developed by 505 Games and One More Level, will be available worldwide from Thursday October 26, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic and GOG, with pre-orders available today.

To celebrate the announcement and the start of pre-orders, a new trailer for the game has also been released.