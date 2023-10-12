Ghostrunner 2, the adrenaline-filled sequel to the title released in 2020, is about to enter our homes: the game, which will be released on October 26, already has a preload date and an established weight. Let’s go and discover them.

Providing us with this precious information is, as always, PlayStation Game Sizethe Twitter profile (X) that is responsible for informing players about the technical details that accompany the release of a game.

Ghostrunner 2, as announced by the content creator, will weigh the beauty of 13,325GB and, if we purchase a version of higher value than the standard one, we will have access to a preload which will start well in advance.

To be precise, the preload of the Deluxe edition will start on October 24th, but the title will only be playable starting from the 26th, while those who pre-order a Brutal Edition will be able to download the game starting from October 22nd and start playing as early as the 24th.

Ghostrunner 2 sees us in the shoes of a cyber ninja who must face powerful adversaries with a futuristic appearance in a world full of possibilities: the agility of our avatar will allow us to perform extraordinary and fun stunts.

If you are on the fence about purchasing this title, know that it is available a demo of the game (and ours too review of the first chapterwhich you can find here).