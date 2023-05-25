Ghostrunner 2 he saw himself as the protagonist of Playstation Showcase 2023showing us the universe of the cyber-ninja Jack who is the undisputed protagonist of the story: developed by One More Level and produced by 505 Gamesexpect the game to be released by 2023.

Endless deserts and new places await you after escaping from the deadly prison of Dharma Toweran even more intense gameplay than the first chapter, fast and engaging, the sequel of the game aims to raise the bar of the game, aiming for the maximum. For the first time we will also experience fights on Jack’s bikethere will be new customizations, weapons, skills and lots of new and ruthless enemies.

The game will make no concessions and will be even meaner than the previous one, putting the player under pressure every minute of the game: blood will flow in rivers. It really seems that the only way to survive in this world is to do your best, fighting on the cutting edge every minute, dominating the gameplay flawlesslybecause the game will not be tender: not at all!

In the video we note how in Ghostrunner 2 we will find a series of frenetic actions in a context as post-apocalyptic as it is full of technology to leave you speechless such as ultra-technological shurikens and high-speed trains.