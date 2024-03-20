Ghostrunner 2 received an update today with Hardcore Mode and the RogueRunner.Exe expansionboth available free of charge for owners of the game developed by One More Level.

Hardcore mode delivers an extreme level of difficulty to allow more experienced users to test their skills with Ghostrunner 2, while the RogueRunner.Exe expansion focuses heavily on parkour to involve us in an extremely fast and frenetic experience, with many new challenges.

Capable of grossing over 6 million dollars five days after launch, immediately recovering development costs, Ghostrunner 2 would like to thank in this way the players who put their trust in the project so far, buying it with enthusiasm.