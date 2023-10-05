Ghostrunner 2 shows itself with a gameplay videospublished by IGN, which contains i first six minutes of the campaign of the long-awaited sequel by Secret Level, released on October 26th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

After the video with the complete introductory sequence, Ghostrunner 2 returns to be seen in the phase typically dedicated to tutorialswhen the game controls are explained.

In this case we also see the novelty of sections in motionwhich together with the introduction of the parade represent some of the new elements that we will have the opportunity to experience in the new chapter of the series.