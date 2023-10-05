Ghostrunner 2 shows itself with a gameplay videospublished by IGN, which contains i first six minutes of the campaign of the long-awaited sequel by Secret Level, released on October 26th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
After the video with the complete introductory sequence, Ghostrunner 2 returns to be seen in the phase typically dedicated to tutorialswhen the game controls are explained.
In this case we also see the novelty of sections in motionwhich together with the introduction of the parade represent some of the new elements that we will have the opportunity to experience in the new chapter of the series.
A fascinating world
As we told you in the Ghostrunner review, the setting created by Secret Level is a dystopia in which what remains of humanity lives in a giant towerthe Dharma Tower.
After the events of the first episode, our character, sort of cyber ninja equipped with extraordinary abilities, he is forced to return to action because new threats have appeared and someone must deal with them.
#Ghostrunner #gameplay #video #minutes #game