PQube announces the arrival of ghostpia Season One in the West, visual novel developed by Chosuido and already available in Japan. The title will be available starting from next May 23 on Nintendo Switchwhile the PC version will be released worldwide by the summer.

Unlike other visual novels There will be no gameplay elements in ghostpia as alternative endings, the software house has in fact focused on writing a compelling story that we will be able to enjoy like it was a movie. Also, as the title suggests, this is only the first part of the story as the company is currently working on Season Two which will conclude the main storyline and to close all questions left open.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the western version of ghostpia Season Onewishing you a good vision as always.

Source: PQube Street Gematsu