The co-creator of the series and creative director of Mortal Kombat 1, Ed Boon, tweeted illustrations of a series of horror movie villains, with check marks and question marks over them. The villains with check marks: Freddy Krueger, leatherface and Jason Voorheesall have appeared in previous games of Mortal Kombat as DLC characters.

The villains with question marks: Ghostface, Pinhead, Michael Myers, Chucky and Billy the Puppet Sawhave not yet appeared in the fighting game series.

Although Boon could theoretically be hinting at any of these characters, earlier this month modder @thethiny tweeted that they had datamined Mortal Kombat 1 and they found “evidence of” eight yet unannounced characters.

Most of these are characters from Mortal Kombat as Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Jade and Cassie Cagebut also on the list was ghostface. Therefore, Boon may be referring to him. ghostface He is the masked killer who appears in the movies. scream and in the television series, and is played by a different killer (or killers) each time.

The character always has the same appearance and uses the same voice change tool in each film, meaning that his appearance in Mortal Kombat would represent all the films in the series.

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19 and received overall critical praise, with a Metacritic score of 84 on consoles and 83 on PC. It is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Windows.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The fans of scream They can rest in peace… there was no joke intended in that statement but, well.