Ghostface is the iconic villain of the franchise scream whose first film was released in 1996 starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. The saga is on the eve of releasing its sixth film and it is the perfect time to launch the most creative campaign to encourage people to pack the movie theaters.

In this new installment, Ghostface will leave Woodsboro for New York City tracking down the whereabouts of various returning characters from the 2022 version of scream. The theme of the distance between the two towns gave Paramount the perfect pretext to send the murderer to appear on security cameras across the country. We leave you a sample of what is happening.

The people of Sonoma got a bit of a scary surprise on Monday when a person wearing a “Scream” costume stood motionless at the Sonoma Plaza. The first film in the franchise was shot at the Sonoma Community Center, just a block away. VIDEO: https://t.co/p9rtvw1FbQ pic.twitter.com/JMkjDbX6Zt — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 28, 2023

This is the second time that Paramount has done an advertising campaign of the type to promote a horror movie. The first time was before the premiere of smile last fall when people with mysterious smiles lined up behind home base at various baseball games where they were sure to be seen by the broadcast camera.

Editor’s note: Nothing accompanies the premiere of a horror movie better than a creative and perfectly executed promotional campaign. Let’s hope that the sixth part of Scream can survive the hype it’s causing.