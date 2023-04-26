“Ghosted” ONLINE, the new film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas arrives, via streaming, on Apple TV+ with large doses of action and romance. The film directed by Dexter Fletcher brings us a story in which a kind and exemplary man from the city falls in love, without realizing it, with a woman who hides an explosive and dangerous secret. The film has earned the applause of viewers and here we leave you a complete guide so you know where and how to see it.

What is “Ghosted” about?

The official synopsis of “Ghosted” reads as follows: “Cole falls head over heels for the enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she is a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie embark on an international adventure to save the world.“.

When is “Ghosted” released?

“Ghosted” premiered on April 21. This feature film brings together a duo of actors that continues to coincide in the world of cinema: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, who worked together on other films such as “Knives out”.

Where to watch “Ghosted” online?

“Ghosted” is an original film AppleTV+. Therefore, if you want to see the film legally, you will have to have a subscription to the streaming service, whose monthly cost is US$$6.99 and includes a free trial period for 7 days.

“Ghosted” is an Apple TV+ Original Movie. Photo: Apple TV+

“Ghosted”: cast

Chris Evans as Cole Turner

Ana de Armas as Sadie Rhodes

Adrien Brody as Leveque

Mike Moh as Wagner

Tate Donovan as father

Amy Sedaris as Mother

Lizze Broadway as Mattie Turner

Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson.

