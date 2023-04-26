“Ghosted” ONLINE, the new film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas arrives, via streaming, on Apple TV+ with large doses of action and romance. The film directed by Dexter Fletcher brings us a story in which a kind and exemplary man from the city falls in love, without realizing it, with a woman who hides an explosive and dangerous secret. The film has earned the applause of viewers and here we leave you a complete guide so you know where and how to see it.
What is “Ghosted” about?
The official synopsis of “Ghosted” reads as follows: “Cole falls head over heels for the enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she is a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie embark on an international adventure to save the world.“.
When is “Ghosted” released?
“Ghosted” premiered on April 21. This feature film brings together a duo of actors that continues to coincide in the world of cinema: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, who worked together on other films such as “Knives out”.
Where to watch “Ghosted” online?
“Ghosted” is an original film AppleTV+. Therefore, if you want to see the film legally, you will have to have a subscription to the streaming service, whose monthly cost is US$$6.99 and includes a free trial period for 7 days.
“Ghosted”: cast
- Chris Evans as Cole Turner
- Ana de Armas as Sadie Rhodes
- Adrien Brody as Leveque
- Mike Moh as Wagner
- Tate Donovan as father
- Amy Sedaris as Mother
- Lizze Broadway as Mattie Turner
- Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson.
